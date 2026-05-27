Supreme Court upholds validity of SIR, says ECI can examine citizenship

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 27, upheld that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has the power to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A division bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pronounced the judgement following petitions that had challenged the ECI notification to conduct SIR in June 2025 ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls held last year.

"When the statute itself authorises a special revision at any time, for reasons to be recorded and in such manner as the Election Commission may deem fit, the impugned exercise cannot be invalidated merely because it does not conform in every respect to the ordinary modalities contemplated for routine revision,” Chief Justice Surya Kant observed.

The key question in contention before the court was whether the procedure adopted by the EC in conducting the SIR is contrary to or in violation of the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.