Standing Committee recommends ombudsman, harsher penalties for media to curb ‘fake news’

The Information and Broadcast ministry’s Standing Committee has come up with new recommendations on combating fake news. The committee under BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has recommended increased penalties, fines, expedited grievance redressal and an inter-ministerial coordination committee to keep an eye on Big Tech companies and intermediaries like Google, Facebook, X, Youtube etc.

The committee wants the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to consider creating a single, independent monitoring body to handle fake news across all media platforms. This body would include representatives from the ministry and various media stakeholders.

The Standing Committee, noting the lack of a clear definition for "fake news," has asked the ministry to create one. The committee said that this definition must carefully balance the need to combat misinformation with the protection of individual rights and freedom of speech, as guaranteed by the Constitution.