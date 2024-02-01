‘South should demand separate nation if neglect persists’: Congress MP courts controversy

Bangalore Rural Congress MP DK Suresh has found himself in the middle of a controversy following his comments on the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, February 1. Stating that the Union government was not giving the due share of GST amount to southern states, Suresh urged the southern states to demand a separate nation if the situation persists.

“The southern states are facing injustice. The money collected from southern states is being given to northern states. If this continues, we will be forced to demand a separate country. The Union government is getting over Rs 4 lakh crore from us and what we are getting in return is negligible. We have to question this. All southern states have to raise their voices demanding a separate nation if there is no course correction," ANI quoted him saying. He also said that the interim budget has nothing but a few names in Hindi and Sanskrit.