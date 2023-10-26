Reading Claudia Goldin’s Nobel-winning research on women’s labour in the Indian context

A 2009 study by three Indian economists showed that the participation of married women in the labour force decreased as household income increased in India, ensuring “status protection”. This “income effect”, which causes married women to leave the labour force when their husband’s education and income levels rise, has a significant impact on the supply of women in the labour market. Because the returns to home production for women are higher than the labour market returns, advancements in female education have not translated into higher labour market involvement in India.

The aforementioned facts illustrate the lack of a “revolution” of women’s identities as economically autonomous agents in India, which requires nuanced analysis. Claudia is an economic historian who has mostly investigated women’s work through the lens of neoclassical frameworks. Because she adhered to neoclassicism in her concept of economic behaviour, Claudia frequently regarded employment as a choice governed by rational decision-making and women as a homogeneous group with consistent objectives. While her emphasis on women as “productive members” may be appropriate in a post-liberal Western society, it may not be appropriate in India, where socio-cultural issues are more prominent.

Gender norms remain a black box

Claudia in her book Career and Family: Women’s Century-Long Journey toward Equity published in 2021 argued for the need for support measures for parents and caregivers so that they can be “better productive members”. Productivity-dominated economic rhetoric needs to be challenged, particularly in India, where we know there is a big gender gap in domestic labour. According to the time use survey conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in 2019, women in urban and rural India spend more than five hours per day on unpaid domestic and care duties on average. Further investigation across education and employment levels are viewed as consistent determinants of domestic equality reveal how time use estimates in India differ from Western countries. Women with higher education and women in the labour market spend more hours on unpaid labour than others in India. This demonstrates the impact of social norms on women’s behaviour, which may be understood as both a choice and a constraint.

This “double burden” faced by women may also be viewed as a consequence of the neoclassical goal of “productivity”. While the economic discourse is targeted at getting more women into paid employment, which would be great in an ideal world, it should not disregard the fact that economic goals are tainted by societal standards, particularly for women. By undervaluing certain types of work done by women simply because there is no economic value attached to them, we fail to analyse and account for the behaviour of an important group of women who may not have aspirations for paid work.