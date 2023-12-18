PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, December 17, inaugurated the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which is witnessing the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Modi said that since the first edition of the Sangamam, many had joined in including farmers, artists, religious leaders, students, and persons from other walks of life.

"Coming to Kashi from Tamil Nadu means coming from one home of Mahadev to another. There is a link between the hearts of people from Kashi and Tamil Nadu. When you return, you will take back the culture, taste, and memories of Kashi with you," he said, adding that the Sangamam strengthens the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The Prime Minister's speech was simultaneously translated using an AI-based Tamil translation through Bhashini for those in the audience who understood Tamil.