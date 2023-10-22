Pakistan cricket team arrives in Chennai after 11 years, security heightened

After 11 years, Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup squad arrived in Chennai on Saturday, October 21, to play against Afghanistan on Monday. Following the match with Afghanistan, Pakistan will be playing against South Africa on Friday at Chennai’s Chepauk stadium. Pakistan previously played a game in Chennai in 2012.

Security has been beefed up at the hotel where the team has been accommodated. Media reports also suggest that security is also likely to be heightened at the stadium on Monday and Friday. These measures have been taken following the harassment of the Pakistan players in Ahmedabad during the India vs Pakistan match on October 14. The boorish behaviour by the audience who taunted Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwans with slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while he was returning to the dressing room, was condemned by many.