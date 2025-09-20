Opposition in India, US pressure groups slam new H1B visa restrictions

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Indian National Congress and opposition parties have criticised the Union government over deteriorating US-India relations following President Donald Trump's decision to tighten H-1B visa regulations and impose a $100,000 annual fee on companies for each of the foreign workers they hire.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media on Saturday, September 20, sharing an article about the H-1B visa restrictions and commenting, "I repeat, India has a weak PM." Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav echoed similar sentiments, describing India's foreign policy as weak.

Congress MP Manoj Kumar said, “This is not new. They have already imposed tariffs. Now, Trump is doing this. The whole of India knows what Trump is doing, what his desires are, and what actions he is taking.

The Opposition's criticism comes as the new visa policies threaten to impact thousands of Indian technology professionals and companies that rely heavily on H-1B visas to deploy skilled workers in the United States.