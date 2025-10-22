New H1B policy not applicable to those already in the United States, says US-CIS

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (US-CIS) has clarified that the $100,000 entry fee for H-1B visa announced by President Donald Trump will not be applicable to those already residing in the country. For Indians already residing in the states, this clarification comes as a huge relief as several of them would be seeking a change of status under the H-1B visa or an extension of said stay.

“H1B petitions approved for an extension of stay, amendment or change of status – including change of employer applications – will not be subject to the proclamation or associated 100,000 dollar fee,” USCIS stated in a guidance note issued on October 20 night.

A month ago, US President Trump had announced a change in the H-1B visa policy, mandating US companies to pay $100,000 per foreign worker to the US government. The purported aim was to ensure that US companies hire more American talent and according to the US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, “sending less valuable talent back to their home countries.”