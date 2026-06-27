Mortal remains of eight Indians who died in Qatar explosion repatriated

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The mortal remains of eight Indian nationals who lost their lives in the recent explosion in Qatar were repatriated to India on Saturday, June 27. Of the total 12 Indians who passed away, the remains of four Indians had been repatriated on June 25.

The victims were among those killed in the blast that occurred at a workers' accommodation facility in Qatar earlier this week. Their bodies arrived in India on separate flights and were handed over to their families after completing the necessary formalities.

The explosion took place at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, an energy hub in Doha. It injured 66 people and claimed 13 lives. Doha’s main liquified natural gas (LNG) processing site suffered a "technical accident" in Ras Laffan industrial zone on the night of June 21.