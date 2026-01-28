Inequality, unemployment defining features of Indian economy, says Congress report

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) research department on Tuesday, January 27, released its flagship annual report titled ‘Real State of the Economy 2026’.

The report points to rising inequality, increasing unemployment, and the receding welfare initiatives, which it argues is a defining feature of India’s current economy under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government.

The report was released by former MP and chairman of AICC Professor Rajeev Gowda along with AICC in-charge of research and monitoring, Amitabh Dubey, in coordination with the AICC’s communications department.

Speaking at the launch, Professor Gowda said the report exposes the priorities of the PM Modi-led government at a time when inequality is worsening and welfare support is being curtailed. He argued that while corporate profits are rising, meaningful job creation has stalled and social safety nets for the poor, youth, farmers, and women are being dismantled. He also raised concerns about the credibility of official economic data, warning against “triumphalist propaganda”.