Indigo row: Aviation ministry invokes regulatory powers, says no opportunistic pricing

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following five days of IndiGo Airlines’ operational collapse, which left several passengers stranded across airports on Friday, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has invoked its regulatory powers to prevent opportunistic pricing.

“In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes,” Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday, December 6.

“The Ministry will continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest,” he added.

Ram Mohan Naidu also promised strict action against those responsible for the operational collapse and said, "whoever is responsible will pay." The Ministry has summoned the Indigo officials at 6 pm on December 6. They have also asked the airlines to process all pending refunds as soon as possible.