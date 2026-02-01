Union Budget 2026-27: Rs 10,000 crore allocated for Bio Pharma Shakti scheme

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, announced a Rs 10,000 crore outlay for the Bio Pharma Shakti scheme for biologics and biosimilar drugs to make India a global bio-pharma hub.

Presenting the Budget 2026-27, she said these bio medicines would help the country tackle the growing burden of non-communicable diseases like diabetes.

The Finance Minister also said that the government would create 1 lakh Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) in 10 disciplines like optometry, radiology, and anaesthesia over the next five years as part of the Budget proposals.

Sitharaman also announced that as many as 1.5 lakh caregivers would be created for geriatric and NSQF-aligned programmes in the country.

“By placing biopharma among the seven strategic frontier sectors and launching Biopharma Shakti with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years, the Union Budget makes a decisive investment in India’s health and innovation future. As India’s disease burden shifts toward cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disorders, biologics and biosimilars will be central to improving longevity and quality of life," Biocon Group chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said in a statement.