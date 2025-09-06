GST undermines states’ financial autonomy and federalism, says Arvind Subramanian

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramaniam, once a strong proponent of the Goods and Services (GST) tax, has now expressed reservations, arguing that it erodes states’ fiscal autonomy and weakens the principle of cooperative federalism. His remarks came in the context of renewed discussions on whether petroleum should be brought under the GST framework.

“Over the last five years, states' fiscal sovereignty has been taken away by the GST. I had hoped that revenue performance would be good and the Union government would also act in a spirit of cooperative federalism. I am afraid to say both the revenue performance and the spirit of cooperative federalism is not as strong as it used to be,” Arvind said in an interview with India Today.

“Asking states to give up more sovereignty by bringing in petroleum under the GST would now be a tough sell and a tough ask,” he added.