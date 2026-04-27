Gig workers’ org writes to Union govt seeking safeguards amid heatwave

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) has called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government to introduce binding, nationwide heatwave protections for gig and platform workers. The demand is in response to extreme temperatures, which IFAT points out, are turning daily work into a serious health risk.

In a representation to the Union Labour and Employment Ministry, IFAT urged that specific safeguards be introduced under the Code on Social Security, 2020, to protect delivery partners, ride-hailing drivers, and home-service workers who continue to operate under algorithm-driven pressure, even during severe heat conditions.

“At present, the National Disaster Management Authority’s advisory for informal and gig workers provides a strong foundation of practical measures. But due to its recommendatory nature, it is insufficient to ensure uniform compliance. What is needed is a statutory conversion of these protections into enforceable minimum standards that apply consistently across aggregators and locations during notified extreme heat events,” the representation submitted to Union Labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya read.