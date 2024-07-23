Gender Budget 2024-25 sees allocation of over Rs 3 lakh crore

The Union government’s allocation for the Gender Budget has gone up by 37.33% in 2024-25 from the previous financial year.
In the budget presented on Tuesday, July 23, the Union government allocated Rs 3,27,158.44 crore towards schemes aimed at women beneficiaries. In the previous year, 2023-24, the budget expenditure was estimated at Rs 2,38,219.75. This is an increase of 37.33%.
The gender budget comprises three parts. Under Part A, the programmes are 100% women-specific and all beneficiaries are women. In Part B, between 30-99% of beneficiaries are women, and Part C has allocations for women up to 30%.
In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We will facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce through setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industry, and establishing creches. In addition, the partnership will seek to organise women-specific skilling programmes, and promotion of market access for women self help group (SHG) enterprises.”
She also said that implementation of schemes meant for supporting economic activities by craftsmen, artisans, self-help groups, scheduled caste, schedule tribe and women entrepreneurs, and street vendors, such as PM Vishwakarma, PM SVAnidhi, National Livelihood Missions, and Stand-Up India will be stepped up.
She also said that the Union government would encourage states that continue to charge high stamp duty to moderate the rates for all, and “also consider further lowering duties for properties purchased by women. This reform will be made an essential component of urban development schemes.”
The Namo Drone Didi scheme for upliftment of women SHGs, for which Rs 500 was allocated in the interim budget, has been allocated the same amount in the final budget.