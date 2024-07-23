Gender Budget 2024-25 sees allocation of over Rs 3 lakh crore

The Union government’s allocation for the Gender Budget has gone up by 37.33% in 2024-25 from the previous financial year.

In the budget presented on Tuesday, July 23, the Union government allocated Rs 3,27,158.44 crore towards schemes aimed at women beneficiaries. In the previous year, 2023-24, the budget expenditure was estimated at Rs 2,38,219.75. This is an increase of 37.33%.

The gender budget comprises three parts. Under Part A, the programmes are 100% women-specific and all beneficiaries are women. In Part B, between 30-99% of beneficiaries are women, and Part C has allocations for women up to 30%.