Boeing 787 that crashed in Ahmedabad suffered previous technical failures, says US-based group

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad in June 2025 had suffered a series of serious technical failures prior to the accident, including an in-flight fire, the Foundation for Aviation Safety (FAS), a US-based aviation safety group alleges.

The aircraft, operated by Air India, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12 while en route to London, killing 260 people. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe along with US officials because the aircraft and its engines were designed and built in the United States of America.

The FAS, a US campaign group led by former Boeing manager Ed Pierson, says it obtained internal documents showing the aircraft experienced repeated electrical and system failures from its very first day in service. The group has submitted a presentation outlining its findings to the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which has previously examined Boeing’s safety culture.

According to the Foundation, the aircraft, one of the earliest 787s built and registered as VT-ANB, suffered a “wide and confusing variety” of engineering, manufacturing, quality, and maintenance problems. The FAS’ allegations include issues pertaining to electronics and software faults, circuit breakers repeatedly tripping, wiring damage, short circuits, loss of electrical current, and overheating of power system components.