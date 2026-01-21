Boeing 787 that crashed in Ahmedabad suffered previous technical failures, says US-based group

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad in June 2025 had suffered a series of serious technical failures prior to the accident, including an in-flight fire, the Foundation for Aviation Safety (FAS), a US-based aviation safety group alleges.
The aircraft, operated by Air India, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12 while en route to London, killing 260 people. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe along with US officials because the aircraft and its engines were designed and built in the United States of America.
The FAS, a US campaign group led by former Boeing manager Ed Pierson, says it obtained internal documents showing the aircraft experienced repeated electrical and system failures from its very first day in service. The group has submitted a presentation outlining its findings to the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which has previously examined Boeing’s safety culture.
According to the Foundation, the aircraft, one of the earliest 787s built and registered as VT-ANB, suffered a “wide and confusing variety” of engineering, manufacturing, quality, and maintenance problems. The FAS’ allegations include issues pertaining to electronics and software faults, circuit breakers repeatedly tripping, wiring damage, short circuits, loss of electrical current, and overheating of power system components.
The FAS also alleges that in January 2022 the aircraft experienced a fire in a P100 power distribution panel during a descent into Frankfurt Airport. Pilots reportedly received fault messages during the descent, and the damage discovered after landing was severe enough to require the entire panel to be replaced. The P100 panel is one of five units that distribute high-voltage power generated by the engines across the aircraft.
The 787 relies more heavily on electrical systems than earlier passenger jets, a design choice that has previously led to safety issues, including a battery fire in 2013 that resulted in a temporary global grounding.
A preliminary AAIB report published in July 2025 said the aircraft’s fuel control switches were moved from “run” to “cut-off” shortly after take-off, cutting fuel to the engines. A cockpit voice recording captured one pilot questioning the other about the switch movement, which the other denied. This prompted speculation about pilot action, but has since triggered a backlash from victims’ lawyers, safety campaigners, and pilots’ groups, who argue the focus on pilot error may be premature.
Boeing has consistently maintained that the 787 has a strong safety record and declined to comment while the investigation remains ongoing.