Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang Punia leaves his Padma Shri Award outside PM’s residence

Indian wrestler and Olympic bronze winner Bajrang Punia, on Friday, December 22, kept the award near the footpath outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. He had earlier announced that he would return his Padma Shri Award following the appointment of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

On Friday evening, Bajrang headed toward PM's residence where he was stopped by the Delhi Police outside the Kartavya Path. Punia as a mark of protest kept the Padma Shri Award on the footpath and left the place. “I will give the Padma Shri award to anyone who will take it to PM Modi,” he said to the Delhi Police.

A day after teary-eyed Sakshi Malik announced that she was quitting the sport, Bajrang wrote a letter to PM Modi, expressing his disappointment following WFI polls. Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Punia outlined the reasons behind his decision to return the prestigious award.