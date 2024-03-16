PM Modi visits Pathanamthitta ahead of election announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Pathanamthitta in Kerala, on Friday, March 15, on his first visit to the state after the list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was announced. The Congress received a big jolt when the children of two former Congress Chief Ministers -- K Karunakaran and AK Antony -- were seated to the left and right of PM Modi, at the Pathanamthitta stadium.

A sizeable number of people who could not get a seat inside the stadium were seen gathered outside the stadium in the sweltering heat. The highlight of PM Modi’s visit, a day before the dates of the Lok Sabha polls will be announced on Saturday, was to put the election campaign in Pathanamthitta in particular and the state in general in top gear for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

At Pathanamthitta, the BJP has fielded Anil Antony, son of the country’s longest serving Defence Minister AK Antony.