Manipur: Two police commandos killed, several injured in fresh flare up

Two Manipur Police commandos were killed and two others injured in a militant attack on security forces in Manipur’s Moreh area, along the Myanmar border, on Wednesday, January 17 police said. Police officials in Imphal said that police commando Wangkhem Somorjit was killed and three others injured when suspected militants attacked the security forces while they were conducting search operations in Moreh. Subsequently, police commando Takhellambam Saileshwore succumbed to his injuries. Somorjit hails from Malom area while Saileshwore from Lamsang Akham in Imphals West district.

When the security personnel tried to shift the three injured security personnel to the hospital for medical treatment, some tribals, including women, tried to stop them. They clashed with the forces and several tribal people were injured in the fight.

Earlier police and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), an apex body of tribals in Manipur, separately claimed that a woman was killed in the clash. Later in the evening, police said that the woman was unconscious for some time as she had sustained serious injuries, but she is alive and undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.