Kharge urges RS Chairman to revoke suspension of AAP MPs

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, September 18 requested Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to revoke the suspension of AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha. As the proceedings of the the first day of Parliament's Special Session began, Kharge stood to address the House and said, "If we keep two members outside on the first day, it does not look good. So please show us a big heart by revoking their suspension ."

Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were suspended by the Chairman during the Parliament's Monsoon Session. The two MPs thanked Kharge for requesting the Chairman to revoke their suspension.

Sanjay Singh said, "Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge ji requested the Chairman to withdraw the suspension of mine and Raghav for a fresh start in the new House. Extremely grateful to respected Kharge ji and the entire opposition. I hope that the Chairman and the Government will withdraw our suspension and give us an opportunity to participate in the discussion of the historic special session in the new House."

Raghav Chadha stated, "I would like to express my gratitude to Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, as well as all political parties of INDIA bloc who have unitedly called for the revocation of suspension of my colleague Shri Sanjay Singh and myself from the Rajya Sabha. Your support is deeply appreciated."

The five-day Special Session began on Monday and will continue till September 22.