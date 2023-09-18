Issues between Bar and Bench should be amicably resolved: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday, September 17 stressed that issues between the Bar and the Bench could be amicably resolved through discussion and co-operation while cautioning lawyers to not take resort to methods like strikes or boycotting courts. Addressing a gathering of over 600 advocates at Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to mark the 75th Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, he remarked that greater collaboration between judges and lawyers is a prerequisite for strengthening the legal system and making it resilient for future challenges.

The CJI emphasised that women, as legal professionals, should be given a significant voice in the legal system. He said that it is a constitutional duty of every member of the legal profession to provide substantive institutional support and encouragement to women lawyers. Also, he encouraged all the Bar to provide proper guidance and support to the young lawyers.

The CJI unfurled the national flag at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court in accordance with the annual tradition to commemorate a day of historic significance to Marathwada, Maharashtra and the nation.

Recently, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Jindal had called for cooperation of the members of the Bar saying that it will be very difficult for subordinate courts to deal with the huge arrears of cases if advocates do not extend their cooperation in the conclusion of the trial.