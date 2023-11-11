Grammy awards: Song featuring PM Modi nominated for Best Global Music performance

The song about millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for Grammy awards 2024. The track titled ‘Abundance of Millets’ talks about the health benefits and the government's efforts to promote the cereal. The song features Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah.

‘Abundance of Millets’ is nominated alongside Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily’s 'Shadow Forces', Burna Boy’s 'Alone', Davido’s 'Feel', Silvana Estrada’ track 'Milagro Y Disastre', Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia for 'Pashto', Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas’s 'Todo Colores'.