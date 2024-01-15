‘Education, women & queer rights worst affected in Manipur unrest’: Queer rights org

Education, rights of women, and queer groups have been among the worst affected due to the ethnic clashes in Manipur that have claimed many lives and left thousands of people displaced, according to Manipuri writers and activists associated with the Matai Society, a woman, queer, and trans persons led organisation from the state. Speaking at an interactive session in Kolkata organised by Varta Trust, a pan-India support service provider to the people from the queer community, Saki, who is associated with the Matai Society, said that school and college dropouts have drastically increased in Manipur since the clashes broke out there. The session was held on Sunday, January 14.

"As per our calculation, if those displaced from their roots or residence is somewhere close to 1,50,000, the number of dropouts from schools and colleges will be nothing less than 30,000. Several schools have been burnt down in the ethnic clashes. Of course, some of these students have been accommodated in other schools, but the number is not adequate," Saki said.

He also said that the sphere of women rights and queer rights are the two other sectors that are badly affected because of the ethnic clashes. He also said that trading, mainly the supply of ginger and fermented fish, has been affected in Manipur. "This is precisely the reason why the price of ginger has shot up so much in the retail markets nationally," Saki said.