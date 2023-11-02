AAP claims Kejriwal might be arrested on Thursday, doesn't reveal who will lead party

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal all set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, November 2, for questioning in the excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to prepare itself for every eventuality in case its national convenor is arrested by the agency. However, it has not been shared as to who will lead the party in case Kejriwal is arrested.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has made a plan to put all opposition Chief Ministers in jail to get a freeway in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chadha said the investigation agencies will first arrest Kejriwal and then go after other Chief Ministers, including Hemant Soren in Jharkhand, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu.

Besides Chadha, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that the BJP has plans to arrest Kejriwal as he has spoken against the government. Meanwhile, many leaders feel that in case Kejriwal is arrested, the party has not thought as to who will lead in his place.