100 flights, 22 trains delayed as dense fog engulfs New Delhi

Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), on Sunday, January 14, woke up to a thick blanket of fog that led to over 100 flights and 22 trains getting delayed due to poor visibility. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi on Sunday morning was blanketed by dense fog with lowest visibility at zero at Safdarjung at 8 am while the Palam also recorded zero visibility at 5 am. The IMD classifies fog intensity into four types: shallow, moderate, dense and very dense fog. The visibility ranges from 999 m to 500 m, 499 m to 200 m, 199 m to 50 m and less than 50 m, respectively.