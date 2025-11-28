Secunderabad’s historic Kerala Syrian church celebrates Platinum Jubilee

St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church (Valiyapally), one of Secunderabad’s most cherished spiritual landmarks, is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee, commemorating 75 years since Syrian Christian worship took root in Hyderabad. The jubilee honours a legacy built on unity, devotion, and the shared journey of generations who have shaped the parish through their faith.

Operating under the Bangalore Diocese of the Indian Orthodox Church, the parish continues its spiritual mission under His Grace Geevarghese Mar Philoxenos, Assistant Metropolitan, with Rev. Fr. Bino Samuel serving as vicar. Their leadership reflects the parish’s longstanding commitment to prayer, ecumenism, and community service.

The roots of St. Andrew’s reach back to 1865, when the British established the Scottish Church to serve English soldiers and their families in the Secunderabad Cantonment. Its distinctive architecture and quiet spiritual presence soon made it a defining landmark of the region.

After Independence, the church came under the Government of India, which entrusted it to the Syrian Christian community. On March 5, 1948, the United Malayalam Congregation—uniting Orthodox, Mar Thoma, and CSI believers- formally took charge of the church, marking a new chapter of shared worship and cooperation.

The Orthodox parish was founded in 1951 under Rev Fr KK Mathews, later His Grace Mathews Mar Barnabas Metropolitan. A few years later, the St. Andrew’s Society was formed, and in 1958, it was jointly registered by the Orthodox and Mar Thoma parishes, strengthening the church’s role as a hub of fellowship and service.

The original colonial structure stood for more than a century before being replaced in 2002. That December, His Grace Yakoob Mar Irenaios laid the foundation stone for a new church building. The consecration took place in March 2005 under His Grace Thomas Mar Thimothios, Catholicate Designate, with the blessings of several hierarchs. The installation of the holy relics of St. Gregorios of Parumala and St Dionysius of Vattasseril added profound spiritual significance to the consecration. Rev Fr CI Isaac guided the parish through this transformative phase.