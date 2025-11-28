Secunderabad’s historic Kerala Syrian church celebrates Platinum Jubilee

St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church (Valiyapally), one of Secunderabad’s most cherished spiritual landmarks, is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee, commemorating 75 years since Syrian Christian worship took root in Hyderabad. The jubilee honours a legacy built on unity, devotion, and the shared journey of generations who have shaped the parish through their faith.
Operating under the Bangalore Diocese of the Indian Orthodox Church, the parish continues its spiritual mission under His Grace Geevarghese Mar Philoxenos, Assistant Metropolitan, with Rev. Fr. Bino Samuel serving as vicar. Their leadership reflects the parish’s longstanding commitment to prayer, ecumenism, and community service.
The roots of St. Andrew’s reach back to 1865, when the British established the Scottish Church to serve English soldiers and their families in the Secunderabad Cantonment. Its distinctive architecture and quiet spiritual presence soon made it a defining landmark of the region.
After Independence, the church came under the Government of India, which entrusted it to the Syrian Christian community. On March 5, 1948, the United Malayalam Congregation—uniting Orthodox, Mar Thoma, and CSI believers- formally took charge of the church, marking a new chapter of shared worship and cooperation.
The Orthodox parish was founded in 1951 under Rev Fr KK Mathews, later His Grace Mathews Mar Barnabas Metropolitan. A few years later, the St. Andrew’s Society was formed, and in 1958, it was jointly registered by the Orthodox and Mar Thoma parishes, strengthening the church’s role as a hub of fellowship and service.
The original colonial structure stood for more than a century before being replaced in 2002. That December, His Grace Yakoob Mar Irenaios laid the foundation stone for a new church building. The consecration took place in March 2005 under His Grace Thomas Mar Thimothios, Catholicate Designate, with the blessings of several hierarchs. The installation of the holy relics of St. Gregorios of Parumala and St Dionysius of Vattasseril added profound spiritual significance to the consecration. Rev Fr CI Isaac guided the parish through this transformative phase.
Today, the Orthodox and Mar Thoma churches stand side by side within the same compound, offering a rare and enduring example of ecumenical harmony. Their shared presence reflects decades of mutual respect, cooperation, and a commitment to sustaining the unique traditions of each denomination. This compound has become a symbol of how Christian communities can thrive together while preserving their individual identities.
From this united beginning, several Syrian Christian groups—including Knanaya Christians, Jacobites, and Malankara Catholics—went on to establish their own churches across Hyderabad, enriching the city’s spiritual landscape and extending the legacy of unity that began at St Andrew’s.
The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will open on Sunday, November 30, aligning with the Feast of St Andrew. The year-long observance will highlight a vibrant series of ecumenical and charitable events that underline the parish’s mission of service. Planned activities include medical and blood donation camps, a youth sports meet, a musical evening featuring Malayalam congregations of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and a range of community welfare initiatives.
Fr Bino Samuel, Vicar, St. Andrew’s Orthodox Valiyapally said, “This Platinum Jubilee is not just about celebrating our parish’s journey, but about honoring the vision of our forefathers who brought Syrian Christian worship to Hyderabad. We stand today as a beacon of faith, unity, and service.”
The theme for the jubilee, “Ecumenism and Charity,” reflects the heart of St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, which has always upheld unity in faith and compassion in action. The jubilee not only marks an important milestone but also reaffirms the parish’s unwavering commitment to service.
Situated beside the Ganesh temple and the Mar Thoma Church, St. Andrew’s Orthodox Valiyapally has evolved into a spiritual anchor for Secunderabad. Its presence represents interfaith harmony, community bonding, and the ecumenical spirit that has shaped its journey for 75 years.
VJ Varghese, Trustee, St. Andrew’s Orthodox Valiyapally said, “The story of St. Andrew’s is the story of resilience and faith. From humble beginnings, we have grown into a thriving parish of hundreds of families. This jubilee is a moment to rededicate ourselves to the values of unity and service that have sustained us for 75 years.”
Today, the parish comprises around 400 registered families, along with many floating believers who attend services regularly. Worshippers from across Hyderabad gather here each week, making St. Andrew’s not only a parish church but a vibrant spiritual home for the wider Syrian Christian community in the city.