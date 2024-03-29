People will give reply to defectors: KTR

With several key leaders deserting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Friday that people of Telangana will give a reply to those who want to deal a blow to BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Reacting to the latest developments through a post on ‘X’, Rama Rao said KCR created a tsunami from nothing and achieved Telangana state which was thought impossible.

The BRS leader said KCR with his courage began the journey alone and created an army of lakhs of people to break through many insults, betrayals, conspiracies and plots.

KTR said the people of Telangana will reply to the political migrants who want to hit such a brave man with some cover-ups and treacherous moves.

He asserted that people will keep in their hearts KCR who with public blessing and support fought for 14 years, achieved Telangana state and changed its face to brighten the lives of lakhs of people.

KTR called for preparing a new generation of leaders and marching ahead on the path of struggle.