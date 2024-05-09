‘Give 15 seconds’: BJP leader Navneet Rana’s inflammatory remarks against Owaisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Ravi Rana on Thursday, May 8, made communally provocative remarks while attacking All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader (AIMIM ) Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi. The actor-turned-politician who was in Hyderabad campaigning for BJP’s candidate K Madhavi Latha said “just fifteen seconds would be enough to display the strength of Hindus.” The BJP leader was referring to an old communal statement made by Akbaruddin Owaisi. In 2013, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that if the police were withdrawn for 15 minutes, the Muslims of the country would show their power to Hindus.

To this, she said, “It will take you 15 minutes…but if you withdraw police it will only take us 15 seconds for us to show where they have come from and where they ended up.”