Demolition of illegal structures in Hyderabad continues

Continuing the crackdown on illegal structures, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday demolished alleged unauthorised structures at a park in the Madhapur area.

HYDRAA officials razed illegal structures of a sports academy at Kavuri Hills Park in Madhapur, the information technology cluster.

Kavuri Hills Association had lodged a complaint against the sports academy and acting on the complaint, HYDRAA pulled down the structures. After completing the demolition, the officials put up the Kavuri Hills Park board.

The management of the sports academy claimed that the Kavuri Hills Association had given the place on lease to them for 25 years. It alleged that even before the completion of the lease period they were unfairly evicted.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, however, said the demolition was carried out as per the court order.

The recently created body carried out the demolition of unlawful constructions for a second consecutive day. On Sunday, it pulled down 16 sheds constructed for commercial operations within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Kukatpally Lake/Nalla Cheruvu.

The agency had also demolished structures illegally built on government lands at Kistareddypet and Patelguda of Ameenpur Mandal in Sangareddy district.

According to officials, the action was aimed at restoring and protecting the integrity of water bodies and government lands.

The demolition drive at Kukatpally reclaimed four acres of the lake. The total area of the lake is 27 acres but about seven acres in FTL and buffer zone were encroached. The officials claimed that the structures used for residential purposes were not demolished.

In Kistareddypet, encroachments were removed from government land. Three RCC structures used for commercial operations were demolished to reclaim one acre.

At Patelguda in the same mandal, encroachments were removed from government land. A total of 25 RCC structures were pulled down to reclaim three acres.

The demolition drive was carried out with the participation of officials from the Revenue Department, Irrigation Department, and Town Planning Department, alongside the HYDRAA team.