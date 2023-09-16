CWC meeting in Hyderabad to discuss Assembly polls in 5 states: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad will deliberate on upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

He also condoled the death of the Army officers and personnel in the Jammu and Kashmir encounter.

While leaving for Hyderabad for the meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body meeting, Kharge told the media here, "This happens to be the first CWC meeting after I took charge as the party president."

He said that there is an extended meeting of the CWC on Sunday, where discussions related to the party will be done.

"Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides all senior leaders will attend the meeting which will focus on the upcoming elections in five states," he said.

"Discussions on the alliance (INDIA) will be done in the next meeting with our partners," Kharge said.