Avinash Reddy appears before CBI court in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, his father YS Bhaskar Reddy and other accused appeared before the CBI court here on Friday in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Avinash Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy and Devireddy Shiva Shankar Reddy, who are on bail, appeared before the CBI court at Nampally Criminal Court Complex.

Four other accused lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison were produced before the judge via video conference.

The accused are Erra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Uma Shankar Reddy and G Uday Kumar Reddy.

However, the court adjourned the hearing to June 11.

The Telangana High Court early this month dismissed a petition to cancel anticipatory bail granted to Avinash Reddy.

The petition was filed by Shaik Dastagiri, an accused-turned-approver, in the case. The court, however, refused to grant bail to other accused G Uday Kumar Reddy and Sunil Yadav.

Avinash Reddy, who contested once again from Kadapa as the candidate of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the May 13 election, was granted bail by the High Court on May 31, 2023.