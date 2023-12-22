Plea on ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque case to be heard on Jan 3

The Varanasi district court has fixed January 3 as the next date for hearing three applications, including one by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), seeking an order that the report on the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque should be kept in a sealed cover and not be given to any of the parties unless a personal undertaking on an affidavit is submitted that it will not be leaked to anyone.

"We have prayed to the court that the report on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque should be kept in a sealed cover and should not be given to any of the parties unless a personal undertaking on an affidavit is submitted that it will not be leaked to anyone," said Akhlaque Ahmad, counsel for AIMC.

AIMC, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, filed this application on December 18, whereas another was filed by four Hindu women plaintiffs' advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on the same day.