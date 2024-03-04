Yuvan Shankar Raja says he’s not composing music for RK Suresh’s film Then Mavattam

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja clarified that he is not composing music for the film Then Mavattam. Yuvan shared a picture of the poster for the film on X and said, “A clarification for Press, Media and Fans! I have not committed or approached by anyone for being the music director of the above film Then Mavattam. The poster that Yuvan had shared said that the film is written, directed and starring RK Suresh. It also said that Yuvan will be composing music for the same.
The clarification from the music composer came a day after RK Suresh released the first look video clip of the film, which also mentioned Yuvan’s name. Under the first look video on social media, several people commented that the film would highlight the pride of the southern districts in Tamil Nadu, which is densely populated by the dominant Thevar caste.
RK Suresh is a Tamil film producer and actor and heads the production house Studio 9. He has acted in popular movies like Marudhu (2016), Dharmadhurai (2016), and Pulikuthi Pandi (2021), among others. Recently, RK Suresh also acted in Kaduvetti, directed by Solai Arumugam. The film is named after a controversial leader, ‘Kaduvetti’ Guru from the dominant Vanniyar caste, who was infamous for his inflammatory casteist speeches.
From the trailer, Kaduvetti seemed to centre on the imaginary concept of ‘nadaga kaadhal’ (fake love), a supposed scheme orchestrated by men from marginalised castes to ‘trap’ women from dominant castes and extort money. This idea is also peddled in several speeches of Kaduvetti Guru and the political party Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).