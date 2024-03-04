Yuvan Shankar Raja says he’s not composing music for RK Suresh’s film Then Mavattam

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja clarified that he is not composing music for the film Then Mavattam. Yuvan shared a picture of the poster for the film on X and said, “A clarification for Press, Media and Fans! I have not committed or approached by anyone for being the music director of the above film Then Mavattam. The poster that Yuvan had shared said that the film is written, directed and starring RK Suresh. It also said that Yuvan will be composing music for the same.

The clarification from the music composer came a day after RK Suresh released the first look video clip of the film, which also mentioned Yuvan’s name. Under the first look video on social media, several people commented that the film would highlight the pride of the southern districts in Tamil Nadu, which is densely populated by the dominant Thevar caste.