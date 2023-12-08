Yash to team up with Geetu Mohandas for Toxic

Kannada actor Yash is set to team up with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas for the upcoming film Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grownups. The film will be written and directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. This will be the first collaboration between the KGF star and the director.

The title reveal video of Toxic was released on Friday, December 8. The video showed visuals of burnt circus tickets, smeared with blood and with torn edges, before revealing a silhouette of Yash with a cigar and a gun. The video also revealed that the film would release worldwide on April 10 next year.

Watch the title reveal video of Toxic here: