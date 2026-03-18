Why KD The Devil song row is really about cinema’s old misogyny

It took just two days for the Hindi version of ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’, from the upcoming pan-India action drama KD: The Devil to disappear from YouTube. Complaints over its sexually explicit lyrics reached multiple authorities, and the song was described as vulgar, obscene, sexually suggestive, and unfit for public circulation. The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Google. A criminal complaint was also filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell. Advocate Vineet Jindal separately approached the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The speed of the backlash is striking, but so is what appears to have triggered it. Indian cinema has not exactly been uneasy about turning women into spectacle. Across languages and industries, it has long worked with a familiar grammar: women placed at the centre of the frame, surrounded by male attention, and made to carry the burden of glamour, provocation, and desirability. What seems to have made ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ harder to absorb was not that it introduced something new, but that it made an established formula unusually difficult to soften with innuendo.
Released on March 14 in five languages — Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — the song appears in KD: The Devil, primarily shot in Kannada and directed by Prem and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty, with music by Arjun Janya, and is slated for a multi-language theatrical release on April 30. Titled ‘Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse’ in Kannada and ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ in Hindi, the song features Nora Fatehi in a special appearance alongside Sanjay Dutt.
The debate around the song has quickly expanded into questions of censorship, creative freedom, certification, selective outrage, and industry hypocrisy. But those arguments can also flatten the more interesting question at the centre of this controversy. Why did this song provoke such swift discomfort when the visual and lyrical logic behind it is hardly unfamiliar?
Familiar gazes and barely-there metaphors
The visuals of ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ follow a template so familiar that, for many moviegoers, it barely registers as troubling anymore. A lone woman dances in a tavern-like setting, surrounded by armed men carrying rifles, pistols, and machetes, with a powerful male figure, played by Sanjay Dutt, beside her. Nora Fatehi is the only woman on screen, enclosed within a masculine world she does not shape but must entertain. Even without the lyrics, the power dynamic is clear. She is there to be looked at, while the men possess the space and, by extension, the gaze.
This is the grammar of the item number as Indian cinema has long perfected it. The woman occupies the centre of the frame but not the centre of power. She is highly visible, but that visibility is repeatedly mistaken for agency. She performs while surrounded by men who function at once as spectators, consumers, and implied threats. The aggression is built into the structure of the scene, merely softened by the choreography and glamour of it all.
That is why the response to ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ is so revealing. What shocked many viewers this time was not the image, but the words. The visual structure was already familiar, already mainstream, already naturalised within commercial entertainment. What changed was that the lyrics made the underlying logic too verbally obvious to pass off as harmless fun.
Across its five language versions, the song relies on a broadly consistent set of metaphors built around containment, access, opening, spilling, and consumption. The wording shifts from language to language, but not enough to change the underlying pattern.
The Hindi version is the bluntest, dispensing with ambiguity almost entirely. “Lift me up, put it inside, don’t let even a single drop come out, empty it inside,” the lyrics say. The original Kannada version wraps similar meanings in images of bottles, pickles, spilling, and tasting — “pick it up and drop it down… push it down without a spill.” Tamil and Malayalam lean more on suggestion, while Telugu works with the same “sealed bottle” logic. Yet in each case, the woman is framed less as a subject of desire than as something to be opened, handled, poured, tasted, or emptied.
That is what makes the song analytically more revealing than merely offensive. Its sexual imagination is not especially playful or reciprocal. It is built around availability. The woman appears to speak, but the voice reads less like her own than like a script written through masculine fantasy.
The issue here is not that a woman is dancing, dressed glamorously, or performing desire on screen. None of those things are objectionable in themselves. A performer can be sensual, playful, or provocative without the performance becoming reductive.
What is more relevant is the kind of desire being staged. In songs like this, female sexuality is often organised less as experience than as display — something presented for male spectatorship, translated through metaphors of access, handling, opening, and use. That is different from saying the song is merely “too sexual,” which is where much of the public reaction tends to stop.
Even songs that appear to subvert this formula do not always escape it. The Samantha-starrer song ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise is an example, with the song’s lyrics seeming to turn the gaze back on men, but still that reduced women to objects of temptation and consumption.
The debates surrounding these songs often devolve into prudishness masquerading as feminism, as if censoring sexuality or fretting over the explicitness of a metaphor is the same as critiquing systemic misogyny. A song need not be sexually conservative to be less misogynistic, and a sexually charged performance does not become feminist simply because the woman appears confident while performing it.
Nora Fatehi, performance, and the limits of agency
This complexity is difficult to discuss without flattening the woman at the centre of the song into either an empowered icon or a passive victim.
Nora Fatehi has built a career on high-visibility dance numbers across Hindi and south Indian cinema. In multiple interviews, she has argued that such performances are legitimate work requiring training, discipline, and screen presence. She has pushed back against the dismissive label of “item girl,” insisting that audiences should be able to distinguish between performance and moral judgement.
At the same time, Nora has often spoken with unusual directness about the contradictions of the space she occupies. In a with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, she described such songs as “erotic fantasy… meant to be titillating,” while drawing a distinction between sensuality and objectification. Dance, she argued, should centre skill, expression, and storytelling, not merely the display of the female body. The line is crossed when a woman is reduced to “just standing there… with men all over you.”
That distinction matters here because the question is bigger than Nora Fatehi’s individual choices. A performer can approach a song as craft, labour, and performance. But once that performance is placed inside a cinematic form already shaped by male fantasy, its meaning is no longer hers alone.
Nora’s more recent response to the controversy adds another layer. In an Instagram video, she said she shot the Kannada version three years ago and relied on the filmmakers’ explanation of the lyrics at the time, as she does not understand the language. She said nothing then seemed inappropriate or vulgar to her, but distanced herself from the Hindi version, calling its lyrics “very inappropriate” and saying she had neither approved nor been consulted about it. She also said she objected to AI-generated images of herself and Sanjay Dutt used at the launch, and that she had raised concerns directly with the director.
That statement does not resolve the issue, but it does clarify something often lost in such controversies. The performer’s image may be the most visible part of the product, while control over its final form lies elsewhere.
Prem’s pattern
The Kannada lyrics of the song were written by Kiran Kumar, better known as Prem or Jogi Prem, the film's writer and director. Several Kannada filmmakers and industry observers TNM spoke to say the current controversy is not difficult to place within his body of work. Prem’s songs have long drawn on sexualised metaphor, exaggerated male desire, and women positioned at the centre of spectacle without corresponding narrative agency.
Across his filmography, a pattern emerges not only in how women are written, but also in who is cast to embody them. In his song ‘Magalu Doddavaladalu’, men gather outside a young woman’s home, watching and waiting as admiration shades into entitlement. In ‘Sessamma’, desire becomes openly transactional, with men offering wealth, devotion, and even abandonment of family for access. ‘Melkote Hudugi’ cloaks objectification in metaphor, comparing the woman to food, land, and sweetness — something to be tasted, cultivated, and consumed. The song from residents of Melkote, who objected to the double entendres around the "girl from Melkote” and forced lyrical changes.
Running parallel to this is a distinct casting pattern. The central female figure is almost always an outsider to the Kannada industry — actors such as Mallika Sherawat, Sunny Leone, Scarlett Wilson, or now Nora — chosen to embody a narrow, marketable ideal of femininity shaped by glamour, outsider status, and the colourist beauty hierarchies that run through Indian cinema. Placed within intensely local, male-dominated settings, these women are made both hyper-visible and slightly out of place. That tension is part of the spectacle.
Actor Rakshita, defending her husband Prem, pointed to the inconsistency of the backlash. Over a series of Instagram stories, she cited songs such as ‘Peelings’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule, ‘Dreamum Wakeupum’ from Aiyyaa, and ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ from Khalnayak, all of which, she indicated, were accepted or celebrated despite similarly suggestive material. She said she was not justifying ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’, but questioning why one song should be made to stand in for an entire body of work.
Rakshita is not wrong to identify inconsistency. The outrage has clearly been selective, but that selectiveness is also what makes the present moment revealing. The song is being treated as an aberration, when it is more accurately understood as a particularly blunt example of a familiar form.
Some in the Kannada industry suggest the outrage must also be situated within a moment of heightened cross-industry tension. A producer who requested anonymity pointed out that the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions were comparatively milder, and argued that Prem is not defined solely by provocative writing. “Right now, there is a bigger hate that has transcended from the Hindi belt to the Kannada belt, so there is arm-twisting. There is regional and political rivalry at play,” they said.
The same producer argued that Prem’s body of work includes far more than sexually suggestive songs. “That is a misconception. Yes, Prem has done some songs like this, but he is also one of the best lyricists we have. He has written some of the most meaningful songs about mothers and relationships. He’s a good writer, a good poet,” they said.
They also pointed to precedent, not just within Prem’s own filmography, but across Kannada cinema and the wider Indian film industry, where similar tropes have long existed without attracting comparable outrage. “See Pushpa 2, see so many recent Telugu songs. They are equally bad, but nobody called them out.”
Notably, the song ‘Peelings’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule did draw criticism upon release, with some viewers calling its choreography vulgar and overly explicit. Yet it also found acceptance, even popularity, in theatres.
The official ‘defence’
For the makers of ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’, the bottle metaphor has become the central explanation. At the launch event, Prem reportedly responded to questions by saying the inspiration was “one alcohol bottle and pickle,” describing alcohol-pickle pairing as universal human behavior. “Don’t assume some other meaning and come after me,” he added.
That explanation is difficult to separate from the song’s obvious double meaning. The metaphor is not incidental to how the song works; it is what gives the lyrics their effect. Framed that way, the bottle-and-pickle argument reads more like damage control after the backlash than clarification.
The lyricist of the Hindi version, Raqueeb Alam, has also distanced himself from the controversy, saying he was asked only to translate the Kannada original. He said he initially refused because he believed the lyrics would not pass censorship, and later complied when told to match the metre. “These lyrics were not written by me,” he said, adding that he feels humiliated. Alam has since submitted a cleaner version at the makers’ request, which they reportedly plan to release with an apology.
What made this controversy travel
The backlash against the song has been broad and uneven. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut condemned the song, saying Bollywood had “crossed all limits with vulgarity” and calling for stricter action. Filmmaker Onir criticised the CBFC, questioning how the song cleared certification while milder content often faces scrutiny. Singer Armaan Malik said it was “sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.” Members of the Kannada film community publicly distanced themselves from the song. Social media veered between disgust, mockery, feminist critique, and moral posturing.
Those responses are not all doing the same work. Some are objecting to sexism, others to obscenity, and others to what they see as inconsistent censorship. Taken together, though, they show how many different anxieties a song like this can activate once it moves beyond its original linguistic and regional context.
Part of what amplified the row was the way the song circulated A simultaneous multi-language release meant that the “poetic masking” effect of one language did not travel intact into another. What may have passed in Kannada as a cheeky metaphor appeared in Hindi as startlingly direct. The pan-India strategy widened not only the audience, but also the field of interpretation.
A Bengaluru-based filmmaker, Mahishaa, warned that the backlash risks sliding into puritanism. “People aren’t condemning it for being unfeminist,” he said. “They are condemning it because it is more sexual than they can handle.” The issue, he argued, is not sexuality but sexism.
The ecosystem, not just the song
Viewed in that context, the song looks less like an exception than a particularly exposed example of a long-running formula. Misogyny remains one of Indian cinema’s most profitable formulas. It is used to sell songs, generate virality, create hype, and project films as “mass entertainers.” Women’s bodies become marketing tools, and their degradation becomes creative currency.
Still, something about this moment feels worth noting. Viewers did not just critique the song; many questioned why, in 2026, a major film still needed to rely on such exploitative lyrics and imagery. Kannada audiences, in particular, expressed anger that a film in the works for four years, meant to be a pan-India spectacle, had fallen back on such demeaning shorthand. The criticism was not only about obscenity. It was also about creative laziness — about how quickly female spectacle is still used as a shortcut to provocation, virality, and mass appeal.
The larger question, then, is not simply whether this particular song should have been taken down or cleaned up. It is why mainstream cinema continues to return so easily to forms in which women are made hyper-visible but not fully human; central to the frame, but peripheral to power. ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ drew outrage because it made that grammar unusually hard to ignore. The real test is whether the discomfort ends with one takedown, or extends to the cinematic logic that made the song feel ordinary enough to be written, approved, shot, and released in the first place.