Why KD The Devil song row is really about cinema’s old misogyny

That is why the response to ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ is so revealing. What shocked many viewers this time was not the image, but the words. The visual structure was already familiar, already mainstream, already naturalised within commercial entertainment. What changed was that the lyrics made the underlying logic too verbally obvious to pass off as harmless fun.

Across its five language versions, the song relies on a broadly consistent set of metaphors built around containment, access, opening, spilling, and consumption. The wording shifts from language to language, but not enough to change the underlying pattern.

The Hindi version is the bluntest, dispensing with ambiguity almost entirely. “Lift me up, put it inside, don’t let even a single drop come out, empty it inside,” the lyrics say. The original Kannada version wraps similar meanings in images of bottles, pickles, spilling, and tasting — “pick it up and drop it down… push it down without a spill.” Tamil and Malayalam lean more on suggestion, while Telugu works with the same “sealed bottle” logic. Yet in each case, the woman is framed less as a subject of desire than as something to be opened, handled, poured, tasted, or emptied.

That is what makes the song analytically more revealing than merely offensive. Its sexual imagination is not especially playful or reciprocal. It is built around availability. The woman appears to speak, but the voice reads less like her own than like a script written through masculine fantasy.

The issue here is not that a woman is dancing, dressed glamorously, or performing desire on screen. None of those things are objectionable in themselves. A performer can be sensual, playful, or provocative without the performance becoming reductive.

What is more relevant is the kind of desire being staged. In songs like this, female sexuality is often organised less as experience than as display — something presented for male spectatorship, translated through metaphors of access, handling, opening, and use. That is different from saying the song is merely “too sexual,” which is where much of the public reaction tends to stop.

Even songs that appear to subvert this formula do not always escape it. The Samantha-starrer song ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise is an example, with the song’s lyrics seeming to turn the gaze back on men, but still retaining comparisons that reduced women to objects of temptation and consumption.

The debates surrounding these songs often devolve into prudishness masquerading as feminism, as if censoring sexuality or fretting over the explicitness of a metaphor is the same as critiquing systemic misogyny. A song need not be sexually conservative to be less misogynistic, and a sexually charged performance does not become feminist simply because the woman appears confident while performing it.

Nora Fatehi, performance, and the limits of agency

This complexity is difficult to discuss without flattening the woman at the centre of the song into either an empowered icon or a passive victim.

Nora Fatehi has built a career on high-visibility dance numbers across Hindi and south Indian cinema. In multiple interviews, she has argued that such performances are legitimate work requiring training, discipline, and screen presence. She has pushed back against the dismissive label of “item girl,” insisting that audiences should be able to distinguish between performance and moral judgement.

At the same time, Nora has often spoken with unusual directness about the contradictions of the space she occupies. In a 2020 interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, she described such songs as “erotic fantasy… meant to be titillating,” while drawing a distinction between sensuality and objectification. Dance, she argued, should centre skill, expression, and storytelling, not merely the display of the female body. The line is crossed when a woman is reduced to “just standing there… with men all over you.”

That distinction matters here because the question is bigger than Nora Fatehi’s individual choices. A performer can approach a song as craft, labour, and performance. But once that performance is placed inside a cinematic form already shaped by male fantasy, its meaning is no longer hers alone.

Nora’s more recent response to the controversy adds another layer. In an Instagram video, she said she shot the Kannada version three years ago and relied on the filmmakers’ explanation of the lyrics at the time, as she does not understand the language. She said nothing then seemed inappropriate or vulgar to her, but distanced herself from the Hindi version, calling its lyrics “very inappropriate” and saying she had neither approved nor been consulted about it. She also said she objected to AI-generated images of herself and Sanjay Dutt used at the launch, and that she had raised concerns directly with the director.

That statement does not resolve the issue, but it does clarify something often lost in such controversies. The performer’s image may be the most visible part of the product, while control over its final form lies elsewhere.

Prem’s pattern

The Kannada lyrics of the song were written by Kiran Kumar, better known as Prem or Jogi Prem, the film's writer and director. Several Kannada filmmakers and industry observers TNM spoke to say the current controversy is not difficult to place within his body of work. Prem’s songs have long drawn on sexualised metaphor, exaggerated male desire, and women positioned at the centre of spectacle without corresponding narrative agency.

Across his filmography, a pattern emerges not only in how women are written, but also in who is cast to embody them. In his song ‘Magalu Doddavaladalu’, men gather outside a young woman’s home, watching and waiting as admiration shades into entitlement. In ‘Sessamma’, desire becomes openly transactional, with men offering wealth, devotion, and even abandonment of family for access. ‘Melkote Hudugi’ cloaks objectification in metaphor, comparing the woman to food, land, and sweetness — something to be tasted, cultivated, and consumed. The song later faced protests from residents of Melkote, who objected to the double entendres around the "girl from Melkote” and forced lyrical changes.

Running parallel to this is a distinct casting pattern. The central female figure is almost always an outsider to the Kannada industry — actors such as Mallika Sherawat, Sunny Leone, Scarlett Wilson, or now Nora — chosen to embody a narrow, marketable ideal of femininity shaped by glamour, outsider status, and the colourist beauty hierarchies that run through Indian cinema. Placed within intensely local, male-dominated settings, these women are made both hyper-visible and slightly out of place. That tension is part of the spectacle.