What is ‘Epstein list’ and who is Jeffrey Epstein: Explained

Who are all named?

The most shocking accusation was made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, accusing Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice," Giuffre said in a statement. However, Prince Andrew denied the accusation and said he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her. He later settled the case with her

What is ‘Epstein list’?

What is called a ‘list’ is in fact not a list of names, as it is assumed, but the set of unsealed documents in the case. It includes court filings and depositions, including those which are redacted. These depositions and fillings were done by people involved in the case and those who were close to Epstein and Maxwell.

The papers mention Epstein's past friendship with former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, both of whom it appeared were not accused of any wrongdoing in the case. One of Epstein's accusers said she had met Michael Jackson at Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, home, although she said nothing untoward had occurred.

The figures also include French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who was awaiting trial on charges that he raped underage girls. Brunel killed himself in a Paris jail in 2022.