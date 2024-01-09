Wedding.con: Why India’s matrimony business is lucrative for con artists

Women, despite their educational qualifications and professional accomplishments, are made to feel that they are lacking in some way if they are not married. In this context, the social setup around marriage becomes a conducive environment for con artists and scammers to prey on women’s vulnerabilities.

The institution of marriage in India is also heavily biased against women. Practices like dowry and checking the compatibility of horoscopes play an important role in determining life partners. For Sneha, it was a welcome relief when Rohan said that their horoscope compatibility mattered little to him. Noting on the show how several matches on matrimony sites fell through as horoscopes were not compatible, Sneha said she ignored several red flags about Rohan’s behaviour and continued to pursue the match.

The show also focuses on the plight of divorced women and widows and their vulnerabilities to being scammed in their pursuit of companionship. Priyanka, a senior tech professional and single mother, struck up a friendship with a man named Mark Bruce online only to be scammed out of nearly Rs 50 lakh. In the show, she noted how people would constantly ask her if there was a “mister”, referring to a husband, even though she was the one taking care of all her daughter’s and parents’ needs. Similarly, Veena, a marketing professional based out of Pune, lost her husband to suicide and met Prajit on a matrimony website after her daughter set up a profile for her. Prajit went on to scam her of nearly Rs 12 lakh. Both Priyanka and Veena were in abusive marriages before and were quickly smitten by the charms of both the conmen. Despite being sceptical of the men, both women said on the show how it was difficult to keep their guards up.

One can draw parallels between the scammers on the show and Israeli conman Simon Leviev, infamously known as the ‘Tinder swindler’. Both Simon and the conmen featured on the show initially showered affection, promised a future together, and even subtly displayed signs of wealth before they made demands for money from the women. For instance, Prajit picked Veena up for a date in a chauffeured Mercedes Benz several days before he asked for her credit cards. Much like Simon, the conmen seemed to have ensured that the women were emotionally not in a position to reject their requests for money. Even if some suspicion arose, the men began breadcrumbing their affection by ghosting the women and being irregular with their messages and calls.

Dr Chitra Raghavan, a psychology professor in New York, noted that matrimony conmen first figure out what the larger culture supports and try to understand the desires of the women they are scamming. In India, the larger culture pressurises women to get married and the conmen use it to their advantage. At the same time, they also slowly learn how to deliver on the women’s desires while also knowing how to eliminate distrust. She further added how conmen tailor their stories to fit the women’s desires and vulnerabilities to a point where the women are unable to see through their act.