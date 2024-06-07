Weapon review: Sathyaraj’s sci-fi thriller is a confused mess

Anyway, none of these groups is clearly defined or established. The Black Society apparently ‘attacks India’s economy’, and it’s just a motley crew of men and women in a room who seem utterly clueless about what they’re doing in the film. Some of them wear sunglasses in the dark. Ghibran’s loud background music makes us believe they’re really swanky dudes and dudettes.

The chief of this society is DK (Rajiv Menon), and other familiar faces include Kaniha, Gajaraj, and film critic Baradwaj Rangan (who gets strictly English dialogues). I wondered if this was a super clever jibe at Periyarists, considering the name of the society, the name of its chief, and the presence of a heavily bearded member who looks like Periyar. But I concluded that I was just desperately trying to make sense of what I was watching. The kuriyeedu doesn’t go anywhere. There’s also a bunch of amateur actors who look horribly miscast and fail to make us feel anything.

Sathyaraj plays a mystery man with a love for elephants. The actor’s screen presence helps, and he looks dapper. However, the role itself is underwhelming. The English dialogues sound like they were written in Tamil and translated to English and the Tamil dialogues sound like they were written in English and translated to Tamil. In one scene, Agni pleads with his girlfriend (Tanya Hope) to understand his mission. Her life is in danger and the poor woman just wants to go home. “Understand me! Understand what I’m saying! Understand me! Please tell me that you understand me. Say yes!” he tells her. And she says, “Yes, I understand.” Girlfriend of the Year. In another scene, Ghost asks his prisoner if he knows what “modus operandi” is and goes on to explain it in that annoying voice. It sounds like a fifth grader trying to impress his classmates with his vocabulary.

Tamil cinema hasn’t had a great run with sci-fi films, and only a few have managed to leave a mark. But as Weapon laboriously drew to its end (and it’s only 120 minutes, mind you) with the promise of a franchise, I was far from enthused. Lay down your weapon please, the audience deserves better.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.