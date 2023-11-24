‘We tried our best’: Gautham Menon apologises as Dhruva Natchathiram gets postponed

Director Gautham Menon’s long awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram, which was scheduled to release on Friday, November 24, was postponed yet again owing to financial issues. Expressing regret over the delay, the director took to social media to say, “Sorry. Unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens today. We tried our best. But looks like we need a day or two more. Hoping to give everybody a good experience with advance bookings and proper screens everywhere around the world. The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days and we'll arrive!” The film stars actors Vikram, Ritu Varma, Simran, and Vinayakan among others.

The film was originally supposed to be released in 2017. However, the project was embroiled in several financial issues leading to its inordinate delay. Two cases were also filed against Gautham Menon in connection with the film, and the Madras High Court had instructed the director to pay back an amount of Rs 2 crore to production house All In Pictures before 10.30 am on November 24 to release the film. But Gautham Menon could not make the payment in time.

The director, in an interview, admitted that he acted in several films in the past few years just to make enough money to facilitate the release of Dhruva Natchathiram, which is an espionage thriller. He said he is confident that the film would still be relevant.