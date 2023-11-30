'We are one': Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share wedding clicks

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and model and actor Lin Laishram shared their official wedding pictures on Thursday, November 30, leaving fans in awe of the beautiful nuptial ceremony. They got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday, in the presence of family members and a few friends. They took their wedding vows in the Shannapung resort.

Randeep took to the social media and shared the clicks from his dreamy wedding with Lin. The Sarbjit actor wore a plain white kurta and dhoti with a matching shawl wrapped around himself. He also wore a white and golden pagdi on his head.

Lin was adorned in a traditional Manipuri Potloi dress, which is a cylindrical skirt made up of thick fabric and bamboo. It had red satin cloth adorned on it with heavy embellished work on it. She opted for a black and golden embellished blouse, and completed the wedding look with traditional gold jewellery.