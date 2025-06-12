Water tank bursts on sets of Ram Charan’s The India House, injures crew members

A serious accident disrupted the shooting of The India House, an upcoming Telugu film starring Nikhil Siddhartha and produced by actor Ram Charan, after a water tank burst on set, causing sudden flooding and chaos.

The incident occurred near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad during the filming of a scene with a sea backdrop. The tank, reportedly part of the set design to simulate ocean waves, gave way unexpectedly, injuring several crew members. An assistant cameraman was severely hurt, while a few others sustained minor injuries.

A video from the set, now circulating on social media, shows water gushing across the location as crew members scramble to save equipment and props.

Though the production team has not issued an official statement, sources said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The India House, directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, marks the debut production of Ram Charan’s banner, V Mega Pictures, in partnership with Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The film, set in pre-Independence India, features Nikhil Siddhartha and veteran actor Anupam Kher. A teaser released last year had generated significant buzz, positioning it as an ambitious historical drama.

Following the mishap, filming has been temporarily halted, and the set is being assessed for damage. It remains unclear whether the production timeline will be affected.