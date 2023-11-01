Watch Thangalaan teaser: Pa Ranjith’s Vikram film is raw and gory

Men clad in loincloths are at war, hurling spears and daggers at each other in the teaser of Pa Ranjith's new film Thangalaan. Actor Vikram leading the pack of men looks raw in his golden brown dreadlocks and unreadable face. A menacing music plays over the visuals, often bloody and savage. There are no dialogues in the teaser, only a few texts flickering by: A myth leads to history, as greed leads to destruction, as blood wars lead to liberty, rises the son of gold.

Pa Ranjith, who has directed the much-awaited film, has written it with Tamil Prabha. The two had earlier written the acclaimed film Sarpatta Parambarai together. Thangalaan is produced by KE Gnanavelraja with Neha Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green and Ranjith’s Neelam Productions.

The film's cast also includes actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone and Pasupathy. Thangalaan will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.