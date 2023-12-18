Watch: Saalar trailer promises explosions, big guns and bloodshed

The release trailer of the highly anticipated Saalar: Part-1 Ceasefire was released on Monday, December 18. The nearly three minute trailer starts with a young boy taking on an adult wrestler as the crowd cheers him on. From the trailer, it is hinted that the film will oscillate between the present and a historical time period featuring the Persians. The trailer hints that the film would revolve around the rivalry between the characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj, who were once childhood friends.

Several fans began comparing Prabhas’s character to Rocky bhai in KGF as both seemed to start out as common men and rose in the ranks to become gangsters. From the trailer, Saalar, promises, explosions, fights with big guns, and bloodshed.

The film is written and directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, and is produced by Hombale Films. Along with Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and others. The movie is scheduled to release on December 22. The high budget action-entertainer will release in five languages– Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.