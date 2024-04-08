Watch: Pushpa 2 teaser out on Allu Arjun’s birthday, release date finalised

Actor Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule will be releasing on August 15. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday on April 8, the makers have released a 60-second glimpse from the film to celebrate Allu Arjun’s birthday. In the video, Allu Arjun is seen donning the avatar of a Mahankali goddess and fighting goons. Earlier, several stills from the scene were released.

The Pushpa films are expected to extend into a trilogy, although the makers are yet to confirm if there will be a third film. Besides Allu Arjun, the film stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The first installment released in 2021 emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film was released in five languages–Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The Hindi version of the film witnessed a mammoth success propelling Allu Arjun’s popularity across India. The film had won him the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards 2023.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited Hindi films as per media consulting firm Ormax Media.