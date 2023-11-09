Watch Mrs teaser: Sanya Malhotra plays housewife in remake of The Great Indian Kitchen

The teaser of Mrs starring Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in lead roles was released on Wednesday, November 10. Mrs is the official remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

The film is directed by Arati Kadav and produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios. The film is set to premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17 after being selected under the Critics’ Pick Competition category at the film festival.

The teaser shows Richa (played by Sanya Malhotra) getting married and moving into her in-laws’ house where she struggles to keep up with the household chores. From the teaser, the film looks more upbeat compared to the more sombre and subtle The Great Indian Kitchen.