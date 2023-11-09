Watch Mrs teaser: Sanya Malhotra plays housewife in remake of The Great Indian Kitchen

The teaser of Mrs starring Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in lead roles was released on Wednesday, November 10. Mrs is the official remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.
The film is directed by Arati Kadav and produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios. The film is set to premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17 after being selected under the Critics’ Pick Competition category at the film festival.
The teaser shows Richa (played by Sanya Malhotra) getting married and moving into her in-laws’ house where she struggles to keep up with the household chores. From the teaser, the film looks more upbeat compared to the more sombre and subtle The Great Indian Kitchen.
The Great Indian Kitchen released in 2021 and was directed by Jeo Baby. It starred Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood in lead roles. Owing to the pandemic, the film was released on the OTT platform Neestream and later on Amazon Prime Video. The Great Indian Kitchen received praise from several critics and the audience for an accurate portrayal of the struggles of women with regard to domestic labour. A Tamil remake of the film was released in 2022 starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran in lead roles.
Watch the teaser of Mrs here: