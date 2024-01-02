Watch: First glimpse of Nivin Pauly’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai

A glimpse of filmmaker Ram’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai featuring Nivin Pauly, Anjali and Soori was released on Tuesday, December 4. The film is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi.

In the video, Nivin Pauly claims that he is more than 8,000 years old. Anjali appears to be a woman of royal descent and Nivin Pauly’s love interest. The lead actor is also seen to be in conversation with Soori, who refuses to believe that the former is over 8,000 years old. He is also seen telling Anjali that they were lovers in a previous life but she does not seem to believe him either.

Through Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Ram is yet again associating with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The duo have previously delivered several hit songs.