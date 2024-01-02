Watch: First glimpse of Nivin Pauly’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai

A glimpse of filmmaker Ram’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai featuring Nivin Pauly, Anjali and Soori was released on Tuesday, December 4. The film is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi.
In the video, Nivin Pauly claims that he is more than 8,000 years old. Anjali appears to be a woman of royal descent and Nivin Pauly’s love interest. The lead actor is also seen to be in conversation with Soori, who refuses to believe that the former is over 8,000 years old. He is also seen telling Anjali that they were lovers in a previous life but she does not seem to believe him either.
Through Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Ram is yet again associating with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The duo have previously delivered several hit songs.
Ram, who is well-known for his emotionally evocative films, made his last film (Peranbu) in 2018 with Mammootty. Peranbu followed the story of a single father Amudhavan (Mammootty) and his daughter Pappa (Sadhana). The film received acclaim following its release for its sensitivity and the phenomenal performances of Mammootty and Sadhana.
Nivin Pauly was last seen in Ramachandra Boss & Co which released in August 2023. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, Anjali had not acted in any Tamil films recently but was last seen in the Malayalam film Iratta in February 2023.
Watch the first glimpse of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai here: