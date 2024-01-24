Watch: Fahadh Faasil-Jithu Madhavan’s Aavesham teaser hints at a dark comedy

A gang of young men are telling tall tales about their leader Ranga Annan (Brother Ranga) in the teaser of Fahadh Faasil's new film Aavesham. Fahadh is playing Ranga, the gang leader who could, according to his coterie of followers, flip and spring through crowds and beat up dozens of men. The whole teaser has an element of dark comedy. Aavesham is expected to be released in theatres on April 11.

The film comes from Jithu Madhavan, who made the hugely popular film Romancham in his debut into filmmaking. Jithu has written and directed Aavesham. Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed are the film's producers, funding it under their respective banners – Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Sameer Thahir is doing the cinematography and Sushin Shyam is composing the music of the film.

Romancham, which told the story of seven young men living in Bengaluru experiencing paranormal events, had become an instant success upon its release last year. Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, and others led the story, which had little female presence. From the teaser, Aavesham too appears to be a story about male camaraderie, hardly any women showing up.