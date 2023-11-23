Watch: Animal trailer shows Ranbir, Anil Kapoor in troubled father-son relationship

Even choking his own wife when she chides him for his brutality, Arjun becomes more and more psychotic everyday while Balbir is angry at his son for doing anything without consulting him. He replies: “I’ll be doing a hundred things from now papa, can’t really consult you for everything.”

But for all his psychotic and bloodthirsty instincts, there is one character who is even more brutal than him. This marks the introduction of Bobby Deol who crashes a wedding, and wearing a suit is fully covered in the blood of someone who was likely the groom-to-be.

Engaging in a fist fight, both Ranbir and Bobby fight in a private airstrip in a one-sided fight where Bobby is pounding Ranbir brutally. Cutting to the end, it shows a victorious Bobby lying on top of Ranbir with their shirts off, and bloodied lighting a cigarette.

The action and set design is top notch and the violence is off-the-scale as it pulls no punches. The music composed by Pritam, Jaani, Manan Bharadwaj, Vishal Mishra among others with the BGM of Harshwardhan Rameshwar is solid and well suited for a gangster film.

Written-directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie fuses elements typical of both South Indian and Bollywood films.

Releasing on December 1, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.