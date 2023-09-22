‘Virtual lynching’: Scholars issue statement supporting Yashica Dutt in MIH row

Prominent writers, journalists, and research scholars issued a statement in support of Dalit scholar Yashica Dutt amidst controversy about the Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven. Signed by over 400 people, the statement calls for attributing Yashica due credit for her likeness being used in the episode titled ‘The Heart Skipped a Beat’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. “We demand that the producers of the show compensate her for image rights according to market rates, and pay her damages for the weeks-long campaign of hate she has endured at their behest,” read the statement.

The episode in question features a Dalit woman named Pallavi Menke (played by Radhika Apte), an author and scholar at Columbia University, who speaks about her caste oppression. In the show, Menke is also an author of a book titled ‘Denied’, in which she uses the term ‘coming out’, which also happens to be the title of Yashica’s book. Yashica was also a student at Columbia University and ‘coming out’ is a usage she says to have popularised with regard to caste. However, she was not credited at the end of the episode, and she issued a statement on her social media profiles and demanded that due credit be given to her. After she issued her statement, Neeraj credited her on his social media post, but no mention was inserted in the episode credit.

The statement in support of Yashica pointed out that she was subjected to social media backlash after she spoke about this. “Dutt has been subjected to an increasingly vicious hate campaign on social media, driven at least in part by the vast public relations machinery available at the disposal of the show's producers. In an alarming and shameful turn of events, a few Dalit and lower-caste intellectuals and activists have amplified the ongoing hate campaign. Dutt has been forced to take on this hate campaign largely on her own, surely an unprecedented phenomenon for any writer, let alone a Dalit woman writer. There has been little support from Dalit leaders and intellectuals and we urge more community leaders, activists, academics, and intellectuals to speak out in her support,” the statement read. The statement further added that Neeraj Ghaywan must condemn the hatred that is being directed at Yashica.