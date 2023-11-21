Vir Das wins International Emmys for Best Comedy, shares it with British teen sitcom 'Derry Girls 3'

Comedian Vir Das has won the International Emmy for his Comedy special Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy category and shared the award with popular British teen sitcom Derry Girls season three. The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City late Monday night, November 20.

Vir said that the award is not just a recognition of his work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das:Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to 'Vir Das:Landing'," Vir said.